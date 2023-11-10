Friday was a sunny, breezy day with highs near 50°, slightly below average for this time of year. Skies will remain clear and temperatures will cool into the 40s for your evening plans. Expect a frosty start to the weekend with temperatures Saturday morning falling below freezing. Dry weekend have been common this year, with 19 dry weekends and 23 wet wet weekends. Both afternoons over the weekend will give way to plenty of sunshine and and temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

We take temperatures above average again next week with several days with highs in the 60s. This has been a dry fall so far and that trend will continue through most of next week. A weather system may bring rain by Friday. As of now, there is much uncertainty on the track of this system and we’ll stay dry in the meantime.

