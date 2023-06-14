So far June has been a mild month with temperatures averaging 1.4° below average. More dry time and a summer-like feel returns to central Indiana Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. There will still be a storm chance late in the day as a cold front slides over the state. Scattered showers and storms are more likely over east-central Indiana during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the cold front we will enjoy sunny skies and low humidity with highs near 80° for Friday and Saturday. For Father’s Day, temperatures will be warmer with sunny skies early, and scattered storms in the afternoon. A more active weather pattern will be with us early next week as we’ll have a chance for scattered storms Monday and Tuesday. For the months of April, May and June, Indianapolis precipitation is 5.52″ below average. Up an inch of rain is likely early next week.

This has been a dry Spring.

