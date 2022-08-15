Mostly cloudy skies were the rule Monday and from the clouds an isolated shower is will be possible this evening. Skies will begin to clear after Midnight and northwesterly winds will cool us down to near 60°. Tuesday will dawn with a few clouds before skies clear in the afternoon.

This week will be anything but the “dog days of August”. Expect sunny skies through Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s and humidity in the comfortable range. This will also be a dry week with our next chance for rain coming this weekend.

Summer heat is on hold for now and long-range computer models are forecasting a milder trend for the next two weeks.





After a dry start to summer, August rainfall is off to a good start.

Drought continues for 18 counties across the region, most crops are in the good to excellent category.

This has been a mild summer and days are growing shorter as we count down to fall.

Temperatures will be slightly below average this week.