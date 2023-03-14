The snow Indianapolis received Sunday and Monday has pushed our seasonal total to 9.8″, 14.3″ below average. Tuesday also started with flurries before skies cleared late in the day. With clear skies overnight low temperatures will fall in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A wind shift out of the south tomorrow, combined with sunshine, will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels, so expect highs near 50°. Much of Thursday will be nice and mild, with highs near 60°. Rain develop late in the afternoon through the evening as a cold front approaches. Unfortunately, this will set us up for a wet and windy St. Patrick’s Day as temperatures will fall as the cold front passes.

Behind the cold front much colder air will move in for the weekend. We’ll have lows near 20° and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

