Expect a dry, colder Friday across central Indiana; Expect more snow this weekend

On Thursday the high temperature was 49 degrees and it was the warmest day of the year. The average high this time of year is 36 degrees but so far we have avoided extreme cold as temperatures have run four degrees above average this month.

A warm front moved across the state Thursday. A cold front will move across the state overnight and it will be colder Friday with highs hovering near freezing. The coldest air will settle in Friday night and Saturday morning will be the coldest of the new year with low temperatures in the teens. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and we’ll stay chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

For the second half of the weekend a rain/snow mix will develop late Sunday. As temperatures rise the mix will change to rain Monday. Eventually we will cool down Monday night and rain will change to snow by Tuesday morning.

We’ll have another chance for snow, that may accumulate, Thursday.

Thursday was a mild day.

January has been a mild month.

January has been a dry month.

We’ve had less than half of our usual snow this month.

Friday will be dry and colder.