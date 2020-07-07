Expansion to help north side food pantry feed more Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — An expansion underway on Indy’s north side will help a food pantry feed more hungry Hoosiers.

Saint Vincent De Paul Boulevard Place Food Pantry broke ground on an expansion project Tuesday. The food pantry is looking to grow about 1,500 feet.

During the pandemic, the pantry moved operations outside as its building was too small to socially distance.

“With no space to operate, it becomes a very unsafe condition for volunteers, for clients,” Peter Zubler, director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Indianapolis Archdiocesan Council, Inc. said. “So they’ve been very creative over here. They’ve operated outside. They pushed all of the operations outside.”

Volunteers hope the additional space will help them continue to grow and serve the community.

“I am grateful to say the least that this facility will expand its footprint and continue the legacy of service at this food pantry,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “We must continue doing everything we can to make food insecurity and food deserts a thing of the past.”

Along with the expansion, the food pantry is using the opportunity to repair and remodel the building. Foodservice to needy will continue during the duration of construction.