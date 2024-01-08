COLUMBUS, Ind. — We are exactly three months away from the Total Solar Eclipse. The very rare event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Central Indiana.

In Columbus, Indiana, preparations are already underway for the big crowds.

“This will be the one shot I get to see one, so I am super excited about that,” said Lisa Witte, a local resident.

Lisa Witte has lived in Columbus, Indiana for the last 29 years. Now, the place she calls home will soon be the center of attention for many out-of-town visitors.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for people to be exposed to Columbus,” she said.

Everywhere from local schools to businesses have big plans to welcome people from all over for this rare event. That includes Gramz Bakery and Cafe who will be introducing a special eclipse blend of coffee in celebration!

“We are going to debut our eclipse blend coffee from our coffee roasting company which is Sojourn Coffee Company, and we will be serving that both here at Gramz and Sojourn during the eclipse,” said Rachelle Cole, the manager at Gramz Bakery and Cafe. “It’s kinda one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments. Not every day [do you] get to enjoy it with people from our hometown and people just visiting. That’s what really excites us the most and being able to share that.”

This is the first time in more than 800 years a total solar eclipse will be visible here. That’s because Columbus is one of the cities that will be on a direct path of totality as the moon completely covers the sun while passing between the earth and the sun.

“It’s so exciting,” said Erin Hawkins, the director of marketing with the Columbus Area Visitors Center. “I feel like Bartholomew County hit the cosmic lottery on this one!”

Hawkins says the city is planning a huge weekend full of events leading up to the eclipse. This includes special moonlight and sunrise 5k runs, an “Eclipsing the Renaissance Fair”, different educational events, and of course, special viewing parties on the day of the eclipse.

“I am just excited to see so many people from all over the midwest and who knows where coming,” she said. “I am excited to see an influx of people coming into the community.”

And as the countdown to the big day continues, folks who call Columbus home like Witte say they are excited to share their home with the world.

“I think we thrive on having events here that we do annually but this is something extra special that we can show them our hospitality when they come,” she said.

Remember, to safely view the Total Solar Eclipse, special eclipse safety glasses must be worn at all times. They will be available in the coming weeks at the Columbus Area Visitors Center.