ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A former northern Indiana doctor has been sentenced to one year in jail after admitting that he sexually battered two patients during examinations.

Darryl Henry, 53, received a 2½-year sentence for each count of sexual battery he pleaded guilty to, but his jail time was capped at one year under the plea agreement he entered in August, The Elkhart Truth reported.

Elkhart County Superior Court Judge Kristine Osterday told Henry, who appeared at Monday’s sentencing hearing via video, that he violated his Hippocratic Oath with his behavior toward his female patients.

“You took an oath to ‘Do no harm,'” she said. “This is not neglect. You committed criminal acts against these women who trusted you.”

Henry was arrested in August 2019 on a warrant issued after police investigated claims made by two female patients. He had worked at Windsor Work Care in Elkhart at the time, WNDU-TV reported.

One of the women spoke in court during Monday’s hearing, saying the abuse was especially hard on her because she faced sexual abuse for years as a child. She told the court she can’t stand the thought of having a male doctor now.

Henry, whose medical license was placed on emergency suspension, faces two civil lawsuits filed last year by the two women.