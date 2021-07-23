Ex-HSE math teacher charged with molesting former student

FISHERS, Ind.– A former math teacher for the Hamilton Southeastern School district was arrested Thursday on child molesting charges.

Ian Gray, 38, faces charges of child molest, child seduction and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to court documents, the juvenile victim said Gray touched her inappropriately during the 2017-2018 school year when she was in 6th grade at Fall Creek Intermediate School. A psychologist determined the victim was sexually assaulted approximately ten times.

The victim said Gray started by touching her thigh, but later went on to touch her breasts and genitals. The juvenile said this started happening once per week. He was able to be with her and cover the door window of a small group room during active shooter training, according to court documents.

The victim’s parents said the girl began self-harming and noticed several changes in her behavior, stating that the “shift was drastic” and the girl had trouble progressing mentally and emotionally.

The girl’s mother said Gray would tell other students that her daughter was a bad influence and they should not be friends with her.

Court documents state there are no discipline records for that school year.

Gray was hired by HSE on Aug. 13, 2007 as a sixth-grade teacher and transferred from Fall Creek Intermediate to Riverside Junior High School on Aug. 6, 2018. Gray was also a coach for track and math bowl.

When police spoke to the then-principal of Fall Creek Intermediate, he said he had retired and had no notes from that school year. He said the victim’s parents called him about an issue with Gray but he did not suspect any abuse. The school counselor told police he remembered the victim not wanting to go to Gray’s class because “he was too hard on her.”

Hamilton Southeastern said Friday that Gray is no longer employed by them.