INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 Education Program and 500 Festival began an education tour Monday throughout Indy, going to local schools to teach the history of the race.

The group’s mobile study trips officially began this month, with 500 Festival employee crews going to visit multiple Marion County schools this week. This week, the event will visit Meredith Nicholson Elementary School, Oaklandon Elementary School of Environmental Studies, William McKinley Elementary School, Homecroft Elementary and Raymond F. Brandes School 65.

These visits, according to a news release, are designed to have students participate in a mobile study trip for the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health. The mobile study trips immerse area fourth graders into the history of the Indianapolis 500, exploring its place in Indiana’s history and culture.

A full list of times and locations for the visits is below:

The Education Program, the release said, is a combination of classroom work, which is based on an Indiana Academic Standards-based curriculum, and a study trip that brings the classroom material to life. An IndyCar is even featured on the trips.

Monday When: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 21 Where : Meredith Nicholson Elementary

Wednesday When: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on March 23 Where: Oaklandon Elementary School of Environmental Studies

Wednesday When: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Where: William McKinley Elementary School

Friday When : 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 25 Where: Homecroft Elementary

Friday When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 25 Where: Raymond F. Brandes School 6



The program is offered to schools free of charge and the 500 Festival provides all resources. Each participating classroom receives an Indiana standards-based curriculum, supporting materials for specific lessons and an educational video series to complement the lessons, the release said.