4 children exposed to fentanyl; 6 people arrested after toddler dies from overdose in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Six people have been arrested after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died after ingesting a Fentanyl pill.

Amber Opperman, Brandon Opperman, and Makaylee Opperman are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Makaylee is also charged with dealing a controlled substance.

Left to right: Amber Opperman, Brandon Opperman, Makaylee Opperman

Officers were called to a home on E Michigan St. Wednesday morning about a 3-year-old who wasn’t breathing. In the 911 call, the grandmother, Amber Opperman, said the child had taken fentanyl the day before, but the child’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, had not taken the toddler to the hospital. In a police report, Makaylee says she didn’t take Kamari to the hospital because she was afraid he would be taken by child protective services.

While officers were at the home, they discovered Makaylee’s two other children, an infant and a two-year-old. Both were taken to the hospital. The two-year-old had to be given narcan. Both children are now in stable condition.

Officers then went to the home where Makaylee lived in the 3000 block of E Sycamore, which is where Kamari first ingested fentanyl the day before. They found a 4-year-old inside the home with no adults around, and narcotics in plain view. The child was taken to the hospital and given narcan.

Allison Smithler, Makaylee’s half-sister, and Jazmynn Brown also lived at the home. Brown is the mother of the 4-year-old. Brown’s boyfriend, Arcinial Watt, also stayed at the home. All three are charged with dealing controlled substance. Smithler and Brown are also charged with neglect of a dependent. The 4-year-old who was found alone had been left in Smithler’s care earlier in the morning, according to an affidavit.

While searching the home, officers found more than 5,000 fentanyl pills as well as other illegal narcotics, paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition. They believe all four children had been exposed to fentanyl.