Estate of man who died in police custody in 2018 sues IMPD, city

INDIANAPOLIS — The estate of a man who died shortly after being taken into custody is now suing the IMPD and the city.

We previously reported that Paul Daniels died in September 2018 shortly after police took him into custody. Police were called to the 5800 block of Cooper Road on a report of a man walking in and out of traffic. When they arrived, the IMPD said officers tried to communicate with Daniels, but he turned combative.

Police say Daniels resisted and was taken into custody, where he began to have difficulty breathing. Medics began giving aid, but he was pronounced shortly after.

Daniels’ estate says he was attacked in 1971 by a group of men, leaving him with a brain injury and mental issues. His family says he did not like to be touched and could respond aggressively.

Police say Daniels punched an officer in the face after officers attempted to touch him. The complaint states the officer knocked Daniels to the grass in front of a church, holding him there in a face-down position while handcuffing him.

20 minutes after the initial call, another officer arrived and had the other officers holding Daniels set him up, discovering that his lips were purple and he was unresponsive.

The complaint alleges excessive force and violation of constitutional rights. The estate is seeking injunctive relief and attorney fees. They want the case to be heard in a jury trial.

We reached out to the city for a response to the lawsuit, but a representative says they don’t comment on pending litigation.