ESPN reportedly ready to offer Peyton Manning up to $20M per year to be Monday Night Football analyst

ESPN wants Peyton Manning in the booth for Monday Night Football, and they are willing to pay him a record-breaking amount of money.

The offer is reportedly as much as $20 million per year.

In comparison, Tony Romo receives a current record of $17 million per year from CBS.

Manning’s last NFL contract had a $19.2 million annual payout.

Manning already has a relationship with ESPN. He hosted the 30-episode docu-series “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN+.

ESPN reportedly wants a “dream team” lineup of Manning and Al Michaels in the booth together, but Michaels is under contract with NBC for two more years.