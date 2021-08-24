Eskenazi Health says data leaked online by hackers following cyber attack

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into an Aug. 4 cyber attack on Eskenazi Health revealed that “some” data has been obtained by the hackers and released online.

“Our forensic experts are monitoring for this, we have identified files that the hackers obtained, and we have begun the painstaking process of examining those files for any personal patient or employee information,” Eskenazi Health stated in a release.

“If we find such information, we will notify the affected individuals in accordance with law and offer identity protection and credit monitoring services.”

Eskenazi Health said that at this time there is no evidence that the cyber attack has resulted in any bank or credit card fraud. However, employees, providers, patients, former patients and vendors are advised to closely monitor bank and credit card statements, as well as other personal information, and report any suspicious activity to authorities and financial institutions.

Eskenazi Health has notified the FBI regarding this cyber attack and are working with them in their investigation.

Eskenazi Health said their health system is open and operating with patient procedures and appointments underway. The hospital added their treatment of COVID-19 patients and their vaccination efforts are unaffected.

Individuals are encouraged to obtain a free credit report from each of the credit reporting bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Individuals can also freeze, and unfreeze, their credit through the credit bureaus.