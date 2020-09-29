Escapee with ties to southern Indiana sought by FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is asking the public to find an escaped inmate with connections to southern Indiana.

The FBI said the agency is seeking information on Anthony Martinez who escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on September 29.

Martinez is wanted on both state and federal warrants including armed bank robberies in Indiana.

Martinez is 30 years old, and is described as 6’2″, 215 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the FBI, Martinez is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to please call FBI Louisville at 502-263-6000.