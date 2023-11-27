HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has arrested a man that allegedly had drugs and a gun tucked into his butt.

EPD states it started with a traffic stop for a dim license plate. One of the passengers in the car was Christopher Boyd Jr., 32. EPD says while searching Boyd, they found a small bag with multiple pills in his right sock, blue pills with an M30 mark, which frequently contain fentanyl and a round white pill.

After a failed alert from a K9, according to an affidavit, Boyd stated the pills were from his aunt for a lodged bullet in his spine and believed they were Percocet. When asked why there were two different pills, Boyd claimed his aunt ‘must have got her medicine mixed up’.

Boyd also allegedly stated he couldn’t spread his legs far due to the injury while officers searched his groin area, but officers allegedly noticed Boyd was tensing up. Boyd claimed he did not have anything stuffed in his butt or groin.

EPD says at the jail, Boyd walked with a limp and appeared to be clenching his butt while walking. A body scanner allegedly detected a large object and further search turned up two bags with a green leafy substance. After allegedly struggling, Boyd was able to be lowered to the ground and officers allegedly found a handgun in between his butt cheeks. A later check of the gun revealed it was not stolen.

The affidavit also states Boyd continued to be uncooperative before being placed in a restraint chair.

A criminal history of Boyd revealed he had an extensive history out of Chicago, Illinois, with prior convictions for attempted murder in 2011 and burglary and domestic battery in 2018. The history also said Boyd was a convicted serious violent felon and domestic batterer and had a protective order against him, which all prohibit Boyd from carrying a handgun.

A check of the pills revealed the white pill identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a schedule 2 narcotic. The two M30 pills were also identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride with a small amount of one of the pills testing positive for fentanyl. The green leafy substance got a positive test for THC. All the drugs totaled 14.1 grams.

Boyd was booked on multiple intimidation, trafficking and possession charges.