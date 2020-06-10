EPA announces funding to clean up contaminated properties

The United States Environmental Protection Agency announced funding to clean up contamination at multiple Indiana locations Wednesday.

The funding is aimed at helping brownfield sites in cities like Crawfordsville, Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

Brownfield sites are areas that struggle to develop because property there is hazardous from pollutants or contamination.

But those can be cleaned up and put to good use again. The Indiana Finance Authority is receiving $300,000 from the EPA to continue its work cleaning up one site where the Colonial Bakery used to operate on the near north side.

“What we’ve found with brownfield grants is it can become an anchor. So if there’s a community that’s looking for. Whether it’s additional jobs, or housing, recreation, that’s going to be some of the dialogue going on here now following the cleanup. Kurt Thiede, Regional Administrator, Region 5, Environmental Protection Agency

The former industrial site had issues with underground storage tanks and petroleum, eventually shutting down in the ‘90s