Entire MSU football team in isolation or quarantine after coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the GOP coronavirus aid plan Monday which included a second round of stimulus checks. While many Americans will welcome news of another direct payment, it could be a while before you see the cash.

McConnell's $1 trillion HEALS Act proposal was in stark contrast to a $3 trillion package previously approved by House Democrats. As you might imagine, there could be some extensive negotiations before both sides of the aisle agree on the next round of relief. According to the Associated Press, that process began late Monday when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer at the speaker's office for talks.