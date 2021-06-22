Enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn at AMC Theatres until June 30

If you’re in the mood for a movie, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn at AMC Theatres.

The promotion starts Tuesday, June 22, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. It’s part of Cinema Week, a weeklong celebration of movies on the big screen.

AMC said moviegoers who buy any size popcorn can enjoy free refills while they’re at the theater. The deal is available to all customers at AMC locations nationwide.

The theater chain is also offering some other promotions for Cinema Week:

It’s also worth mentioning that the popcorn offer will be available when F9: The Fast Saga opens at AMC this weekend.