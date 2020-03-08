Employees of Eli Lilly asked to work from home due to coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eli Lilly and Company has asked their employees to work from home, if possible, in order to reduce the risk of virus transmissions in the face of the growing coronavirus concerns.

“As the novel coronavirus situation evolves, we’ve been focused on two main guiding principles: protecting the health and safety of our employees, and protecting our ability to make and supply safe medicines for patients who rely on them,” said Eli Lilly in a statement.

In order to reduce risk of spreading any virus, Eli Lilly stated the company was taking measures to maximize “social distancing” by asking the employees to not only work from home, but by also restricting travel within the United States.

“We’re taking these actions out of an abundance of caution. We have a unique responsibility to ensure continuity in our manufacturing facilities and R&D labs. By minimizing staff in our offices, we are reducing risk of inadvertent transmission to workers who don’t have the option of continuing to do their important work from home (particularly those who work with specialized equipment or in specialized facilities),” the statement said.

Eli Lilly said there is no timeline for how long employees will be asked to work from home. The company will continued to monitor the situation, they said, and adjust their plans as necessary.



