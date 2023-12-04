GARY, Ind. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting inside a store in Gary, Indiana, on Monday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a Family Dollar in the 1400 block of West 25th Avenue.

WGN SkyCam9 was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. when several police vehicles could be seen in the store’s parking lot.

After arriving on the scene, officers say they found a 21-year-old man, who was an employee at the store, who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

According to police, the person responsible had already fled the scene by the time they arrived, but police say the shooting stemmed from a personal altercation between the victim and the individual responsible.

Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Gary police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.