Employee lucky to be alive after U-Haul crashes into Bloomington tattoo shop

May 2, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana: A U-Haul truck rests inside the Evil by the Needle Custon Tattoo and Piercing Studio in the 1500 block of S. Walnut Street Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington tattoo shop is assessing the damage and picking up the pieces after a U-Haul truck crashed into the business Sunday.

Two women – a customer and a worker — were inside ‘Evil By The Needle’ tattoo shop at the time and sustained minor injuries.

“I walked out right after it happened, and the car was pinned in there,” said William Kline, who lives across the street. “I saw the driver was sitting right here, and he had his dog with him. He was having a hard time standing up.”

Bloomington police tell us the 77-year-old driver of the rental truck had fallen asleep at the wheel. Thankfully, he was not injured in the crash.

The co-owner says he is grateful everyone is okay and that the situation wasn’t much worse.

“Luckily, no one was killed because the receptionist sits right there,” Kline said. “If you’re ever looking in that window, normally there’s somebody in there.”

After closing their doors temporarily during the pandemic, the co-owner says he’s sad to be doing so once again during repairs.

“They are actually waiting to hear from the insurance to find out what they’re going to do with the side of the wall and everything,” Kline said.