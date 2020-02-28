Employee killed at gas station on Indy’s near north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police tell us an employee was killed at a Marathon gas station on Indy's near north side Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of East 30th Street around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and medics declared him dead at the scene.

“The homicide detectives will be separating any witnesses, talking with them – anybody that saw anything, and they will also be reviewing any cameras, whether that’s at the pumps or inside of the store," said IMPD Major Harold Turner.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.