Emotional End of Watch call for IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Much of Thursday’s memorial service for IMPD Officer Breann Leath was unique due to the state’s ongoing stay at home order.

Yet some traditions never change.

Officers Leath’s squad car has been outside IMPD East District headquarters for several days. During that time, people were asked to drive past and pay their respects while staying inside their car.

On Thursday that location is where Officer Leath’s End of Watch call took place.

For decades police have used radio codes to communicate. Some codes like 10-4, which means you understand or 10-20 which means your location, are common in pop culture.

10-42 is the police code for ending your tour of duty. It signifies an officer being off duty, ending their watch of the city. The radio dispatch is always an emotional moment. During Leath’s 10-42 call, the dispatcher could be heard getting chocked up.

The 10-42 call is not just about signing off. It’s also about teamwork and togetherness. As one officer’s shift ends, another begins.

Members of IMPD’s East district staff and recruits stood and saluted as the procession drove past Leath’s squad car.

Although they had been asked to stay home, a crowd of several hundred people stood in the parking lot opposite East District headquarters during the procession.