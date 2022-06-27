CARMEL, Ind. — The CBS4 team took home three regional Emmy Awards over the weekend, including “Overall Excellence,” the event’s most prestigious award.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.

Anchor Angela Brauer won the Emmy for “Outstanding Talent: Reporter – Consumer.” This award recognizes not just a single story but her comprehensive work in consumer investigations.

Brauer is a integral member of the CBS4 Consumer Investigations team that works to uncover scams, expose unfair business practices, get to the bottom of how your tax dollars are spent and much more.

Her work has landed contractors in jail, pushed for attorneys general to investigate companies and led to a major business rebranding following dozens of customer complaints and the threat of lawsuits.

CBS4 also won the Emmy for “Sports One-Time Special” for the Countdown to Indy coverage of the Indianapolis 500. That award went to members of the sports team, including Senior Sports Producer Phil Nardiello, Host Chris Hagan, Reporter Dave Griffiths and Photographer Wes Woodward.

The Central Great Lakes Chapter of NATAS is one of 19 chapters across the country, representing broadcast television markets in central Indiana, northeastern Indiana, northern Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania.