Man barricades himself inside Indiana Memorial Union Hotel in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — IU Police responded to an emergency situation Monday night, that involved negotiation with a person barricaded inside the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel

Police said to stay away from the area at this time.

A spokesperson for IUPD told CBS4 that “We have a subject that called our dispatch and was not making sense. The subject stated that he was at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel. Officers arrived and located the male barricaded in a hotel room. Officers are currently negotiating with him to get him out of the room.”

IU is currently on break and classes do not resume on campus until Monday, January 10th.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.