INDIANAPOLIS — Local restaurant Ember Urban Eatery is closing its doors after 10 years of service.

Rob and Shelly Odendahl, who opened the restaurant together on Dec. 2, 2013, confirmed that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be the restaurant’s final day of operation with the following statement:

“Saturday, January 28th will be our last day of business! We have made the difficult decision to close Ember. We want to thank all of you for the friendships, laughs, and support over the last 10 years! We are thankful for each memory that we have made with you and excited to see where life may take us next. Come see us and enjoy your favorite Ember creation. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. God Bless, Rob and Shelly” Owners of Ember Urban Eatery

Located on the city’s Cultural Trail at the Villaggio on the corner of Virginia Avenue and East Street, the popular 60-seat restaurant specialized in serving American fare.