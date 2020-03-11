Elwood Mayor responds to COVID-19, closes city buildings to public

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in Madison County. However, that’s not stopping city leaders to take proactive measures.

The Mayor of Elwood, Todd Jones, declared a local emergency as of this morning. That means the doors are locked and access to the city building is restricted. Only employees are allowed in.

The town of Pendleton is also jumping on board. They’ve restricted access to the town hall.

Mayor Jones wants to limit person to person contact to keep as many people as possible, healthy.

“I think it’s very wise for communities to look into doing this or considering doing this as an option. Unfortunately, city government doesn’t have people waiting on the sidelines that we can call in if someone is sick. It’s not like we can call at temp-service and get employees here to be able to run city departments,” said Mayor Todd Jones.

There’s no timeline as to when the building will open back up to the public. The Madison County Health Department has created a task force to stay on top of the latest developments with coronavirus.

“We want to provide the best guidance to our community partners as possible,” said Stephanie Grimes with the Madison County Health Department, “It’s a tough situation and we’re all navigating it the best we know how.”

Also in Madison County, Anderson Preparatory Academy will have E-Learning Days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to several reported cases of the flu and strep throat. All events are cancelled Monday-Wednesday.

Be sure to tune in at 6:00 p.m. for the full story. This report will be updated.