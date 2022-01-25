Elwood man, 22, dies after colliding into garbage truck

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old from Elwood has died after driving his Chevrolet Avalanche into the rear-end of a Republic Services garbage truck.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched to 6574 S. Strawtown Pike (State Road 37) at approximately 6:54 a.m. in response to the two-vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the 2022 Mack had been stopped in front of a residence to collect and empty garbage bins when a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche collided into the back of the garbage truck. Evidence shows the Republic Services truck’s warning lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Police identified Corey Carter, 22, of Elwood as the driver of the Avalanche. Carter had been traveling southbound on Strawtown Pike and for undetermined reasons crashed into the truck.

Carter died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries, police said. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.