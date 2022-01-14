Elon Musk announces Dogecoin can buy Tesla merch, price jumps more than 15%

INDIANAPOLIS — After Elon Musk tweeted Friday that Tesla merch can be purchased using Dogecoin, the price of Dogecoin jumped over 15%. In December 2021, Musk tweeted that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.”
Although those who invest in Dogecoin can now pay for Tesla merch using their current investment(s), it comes with a few stipulations. Some items you can purchase include Cyberquad for kids (12,020 doge or $2,320), Giga Texas Belt Buckle (835 doge or $161), and the Cyberwhistle (300 doge or $58).
Here’s what you need to know when trying to purchase Tesla merch using your Dogecoin:
- Users will need a digital wallet so they can transfer the Dogecoin to Tesla.
- It can take up to six hours for the payment to be confirmed.
- Any orders paid for in Dogecoin cannot be canceled or refunded.
For more answered questions to purchasing Tesla merch with Dogecoin, visit Tesla’s Q&A page.