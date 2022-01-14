Elon Musk announces Dogecoin can buy Tesla merch, price jumps more than 15%

INDIANAPOLIS — After Elon Musk tweeted Friday that Tesla merch can be purchased using Dogecoin, the price of Dogecoin jumped over 15%. In December 2021, Musk tweeted that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.”

Although those who invest in Dogecoin can now pay for Tesla merch using their current investment(s), it comes with a few stipulations. Some items you can purchase include Cyberquad for kids (12,020 doge or $2,320), Giga Texas Belt Buckle (835 doge or $161), and the Cyberwhistle (300 doge or $58).

Here’s what you need to know when trying to purchase Tesla merch using your Dogecoin:

Users will need a digital wallet so they can transfer the Dogecoin to Tesla.

It can take up to six hours for the payment to be confirmed.

Any orders paid for in Dogecoin cannot be canceled or refunded.

For more answered questions to purchasing Tesla merch with Dogecoin, visit Tesla’s Q&A page.