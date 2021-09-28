Eli Lilly decreasing list price of insulin by 40% by 2022

A woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly announced it is lowering the list price of its non-branded insulins, including the Insulin Lispro injection.

Effective January 1, 2022, the prices for insulin will decrease by 40 percent — bringing the list price back to 2008 levels.

Lilly says its Insulin Lispro is a lower list-priced alternative to Humalog U-100. The new list price will be $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens.

People who use any Lilly insulin are able to fill their monthly prescription for $35 thanks to the Lilly Insulin Value Program. It can be used by patients with commercial insurance or people who are uninsured.

“Lilly has introduced numerous affordability programs since 2017. Collectively, these solutions are significantly lowering the out-of-pocket costs for people using our insulins,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and CEO.

“Today’s list price cut can further help people who are exposed within our healthcare system – the underinsured and uninsured. Half list-priced Insulin Lispro Injection has been adopted by a third of Humalog U-100 consumers. We hope this additional 40 percent cut can expand affordable insulin to more people with diabetes.”

All major wholesalers stock and deliver Insulin Lispro Injection to U.S. pharmacies. According to Lilly, pharmacists can substitute Insulin Lispro Injection U-100 for Humalog U-100 without a new prescription because they are the same insulin. Any retail pharmacy that does not stock Insulin Lispro Injection can obtain it from a wholesaler in 1-2 days.

Lilly says the greatest benefit of the list price change will be seen by people who face higher out-of-pocket costs – such as people without insurance and those with high deductible plans or co-insurance.

People who pay more than $35 a month for their prescription of Lilly insulin can lower their out-of-pocket costs by visiting insulinaffordability.com or by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234.