Eli Lilly begins world’s first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment in humans

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis company Eli Lilly has begun testing the world’s first potential COVID-19 antibody treatment in humans.

The drug is derived from a blood sample taken from one of the first coronavirus survivors in the United States.

The placebo-controlled study of the antibody, called LY-CoV555, will assess its potential to treat patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Phase 1 of the trial will determine whether the treatment is safe for humans. They expect to see results by the end of June.

Phase 2 of the trials will asses the effectiveness of the treatment.

The first patients in the study were dosed at major medical centers in the U.S., including NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

We are grateful to collaborate with colleagues at AbCellera, NIAID, and the many academic institutions who have helped us reach this milestone in humanity’s fight against COVID-19 — a disease first characterized only six months ago. We are privileged to help usher in this new era of drug development with the first potential new medicine specifically designed to attack the virus. Antibody therapies such as LY-CoV555 may have potential for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and may be particularly important for groups hardest hit by the disease such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories