Eli Lilly announces start of first phase for second potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is starting its second potential COVID-19 antibody testing. It partnered with Junshi Biosciences, and the investigational medicine is referred to as JS016.

A healthy volunteer received the first dose in phase one of the study.

In the first phase, researchers hope the results show that the antibody can be safely administered.

Once they see those results, they’ll move on to phase two. In that phase they’ll determine whether the antibody can actually treat the virus.

This is Lilly’s second neutralizing antibody to start clinical trials, following LY-CoV555 that recently entered Phase 1 and is currently being tested in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.