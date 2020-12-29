Electronics recycling event to be held in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is partnering with local nonprofit RecycleForce for the event a special post holiday electronics recycling event.

According to a release by the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability (IOS), the holidays are a popular time for people to upgrade their electronics. Residents of Marion County are encouraged to drop off unused, outdated, and/or broken electronics so they may be properly recycled.

“We invite residents across Marion County to participate in this safe and sustainable program as they clean and re-organize after the holidays,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Together, we can work to divert this electronic waste from our landfills, all while protecting against COVID-19 transmission and continuing to offer re-entry employment opportunities to our neighbors.”

IOS will host the event on Saturday, January 23 at Krannert Park (605 South High School Road).

IOS said the general rule of thumb, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following:​

Cell phones

Circuit boards

Computers / Laptops

External disk drives

External tape drive

Gaming systems and accessories

Hair dryers and styling irons

Hard drives

Joy sticks

Keyboards

Microphones

Microwaves

Modems

Monitors

Mouse

PC cards

PC speakers

Printers

Scanners

Tablets

Toasters

TVs

Uninterrupted power supply batteries

USB drives

More from IOS:

On-site staff will direct traffic at the event, which will start at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Attendees should remain in their cars and wear a face covering when interacting with staff members. In addition to providing a community drop-off recycling program as well as a household hazardous waste drop-off recycling program (known as ToxDrop), the City also occasionally hosts special eCycle and eScrap events during the year, as resources allow. Non-electronic materials will not be accepted during this event.



Krannert Park is also one of eight locations included in Indy DPW’s ongoing Christmas Tree Recycling program, allowing residents to drop off live trees until the end of January. Trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands, and all other decorative materials. The live tree recycling program is not for commercial use and is solely for Marion County residents. Those interested but unable to attend this special event are reminded that they can recycle unwanted electronics on Saturdays at ToxDrop sites across the county. The regular ToxDrop times and locations can be found here. RecycleForce reduces crime through re-entry employment and job training opportunities while improving the environment through electronics recycling.