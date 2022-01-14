After 64 years in business, Edwards Drive-In closes its doors

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 60 years in business, the iconic Edwards Drive-In is officially closing its doors. The ’50s style diner has been a staple in its southeast community.

“There are days that I come in, and I feel so bad because there are people who have been doing this all their lives,” said owner Jeff Edwards talking about his regulars. “What are they going to do now?”

Just months ago, FOX59 viewers named their tenderloin the best in the region. They have also been featured on the Travel Channel show Man Versus Food.

Like many restaurants, they had to close during the start of the pandemic. At that time, they had 65 employees. But when they reopened, only 42 returned. The restaurant also dealt with shipping issues for food products. Eventually the establishment was not able to keep up with their heavy demand.

“There were so many things that started to take us away from what made us who we were,” said Edwards.

For some Hoosiers, going to the diner became part of their weekly routine. Edwards got emotional when talking about the customers who have come by over the past three days to talk about their memories of the place.

“The last three days we have heard so many people tell us their story about how they met here, or it was their first date. They just delivered a child at the hospital,” recounted Edwards holding back tears. “Those are the things that really get you.”

The restaurant will live on in food truck form. They opened the Dashboard Diner food truck when the Super Bowl came to Indy.

“We never wanted to get out of the food business. We just need to redesign how we do it,” explained Edwards. “The mayor said we need you to put a truck in the Super Bowl, and I said, ‘You know what? If I build a truck, it’s going to be the best truck in the city.’”