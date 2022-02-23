INDIANAPOLIS – The number of children living in poverty and who are homeless is rising here in Marion County.

These kids face so many barriers, but there’s a local organization that is working to make sure education isn’t on that list.

School on Wheels supports students impacted by homelessness. Right now, they believe that’s more than 5,000 Marion County kids. And that number is growing.

Along with, the pandemic is widening the learning loss gap. School on Wheels says without intervention these children will read below grade level, they’re twice as likely to repeat a grade, and less likely to graduate.

The group brings in hundreds of volunteers to 24 public schools and shelters across the city. They meet one-on-one or in group settings with kids to help with homework or focus on a skill.

“We have some first and second graders who are still working on letter identification and learning how to write their name. In that scenario, I think of teachers who have a classroom of 25 kids or more and when you’re dealing with a lot of kids who are behind on skills it’s been great for us to be able to pull those kids aside and really drill on those skills and then see a kids face light up – when for the first time they identify all 26 letters of the alphabet, or they spell their name for the first time,” explained Kelly Coker, the chief program officer for School on Wheels.

School on Wheels also supports families with resources and whatever they need to support their children academically. Even if that means going to a parent, teacher meeting for extra support.

Coker added, “There’s a huge need and really, students who are experiencing homelessness that can look a lot of different ways than what we may traditionally think of. It could be families who are living doubled-up in the same home, families who are living in hotels or motels, there’s just a lot of different scenarios where families could be experiencing homelessness.”

In response to this need, School on Wheels is expanding their reach and helping five additional schools this year along with high schools.

And – they need money to help.

With #ShareTheLoveIndy, now through the rest of February its hoping to raise $50,000 to continue to provide tutoring and academic support for homeless students and their families.

Click here if you’d like to learn more and support School on Wheels.