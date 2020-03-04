SBOE releases grades for school districts in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) released the grades for each Indiana school regarding the last school year.

The SBOE grades for schools and districts show some counties are exceeding, while others fell flat.

In Marion County, Franklin Township and Speedway schools both received "A" grades, making them the top for the county.

Warren Township and Beech Grove got "C" grades, and Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) received a "D."

Districts in Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks and Johnson Counties all got "A" and "B" grades.

The results were released months later than expected. They were delayed as lawmakers looked at legislation aimed at protecting schools from poor ILEARN scores.

“Consistent with the Governor’s request and the action of the General Assembly, these grades reflect the higher of last year’s or this year’s grades as schools and corporations are ‘held harmless’ from the potentially negative impact of their students’ performance on ILEARN this spring,” said B. J. Watts, Board chair.

To see the full list of grades, click here.