INDIANAPOLIS. — The Marion County Commission on Youth is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to celebrate National Summer Learning Day.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 20, where more than 500 youth from 21 organizations in Marion County will participate in the event in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Summer Learning Day is an opportunity for our entire city to acknowledge and celebrate the essential role youth programs play in the development of our children and youth,” President and Executive Director of MCCOY John Brandon said. “Memories made and knowledge gained through Indy Summer Youth Programs will make a lifetime of impact on our community’s young people, and MCCOY is thrilled to recognize that impact with a day of fun and celebration at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.”

Summer programs will be in play in helping Indianapolis youth continue learning throughout the summer in preparation for the upcoming school year. Students will have the opportunity to play, read, explore, create and develop their own interests.

“The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with MCCOY and the Summer Youth Program Fund to celebrate National Summer Learning Day,” CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Jennifer pace Robinson said. “A big part of our mission is to provide a safe place for our youth to learn about the arts, sciences, humanities, sports and so much more.”

Local professional athlete and Indiana’s 2016 Mr. Basketball Kyle Guy is leading an initiative called “Hometown Heroes,” in an effort to connect with youth and get them excited about the future.

Guy said it’s important for youths to stay active in the summer time and hoping to inspire them to “reach for the stars.”

You can learn more about National Summer Learning day/week on their Summer Learning Association website.