LEBANON, Ind. — After a major power outage in Lebanon, students from the Lebanon Community Schools will utilize an e-learning Friday.

According to the school district, instructional materials will be on Canvas by 9 a.m.

The e-learning help desk will be available for technology support, but questions about lesson content or resources should be directed to the classroom teacher.

LCSC says e-learning could be canceled if power is not restored and students cannot access their tablets at home. In that case, students will be granted an extension to complete their e-learning assignments.