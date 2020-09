INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday because district internet and online services are not working.

The outage is causing issues for remote learning, officials said.

IPS said it was working to resolve the issue.

Attention IPS Families and Staff: Because district internet and online services are currently down, IPS is operating on a two-hour delay today, Sept. 22. We are currently working to resolve the issue. Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/87B0ghQ289 — IPS (@IPSSchools) September 22, 2020

🚨Attention All IPS Families/Staff🚨 District internet and online services are currently down, which could cause issues with remote learning. Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/gFsdxMDOgT — IPS (@IPSSchools) September 22, 2020