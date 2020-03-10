Indiana State Teachers Association plans to continue ‘Red for Ed’ movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) President Keith Gambill made remarks Tuesday about results of the legislative session and spoke on the ISTA's plans to continue with their Red for Ed Action Day movement.

Teachers, administrators and parents were in attendance.

Following the remarks, many had plans to meet with legislators and further discuss what they believe needs to happen to improve public education in Indiana.

HAPPENING NOW: Indiana State Teachers Association holding a press conference on what’s happened at the statehouse since their historic #RedforEd Action Day ➕how the organization plans to move forward.



Story tonight @ 5:00/6:00. pic.twitter.com/l61GRpSES8 — Melissa Crash (@MelissaCrash) March 10, 2020