Indiana schools getting federal funding to help recoup COVID-19 expenses

Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation’s middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons. Landry, put up cardboard cutouts to keep up social distancing, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Department of Education announced the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will get as part of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The allocations total nearly $1.8 billion in total. A breakdown of the estimates per school can be found here.

Planning allocations for non-public schools will be released later this spring. Officials expect those funds will total an additional $78 million.

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

Schools will be able to use these funds to reimburse approved, pandemic-related expenses incurred through Sept. 2024.

Federal requirements stipulate the schools must use at least 20% of the funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students as they make up for instructional time lost to COVID-19. This may include summer learning or enrichment, afterschool programs, extended schools years programs and more.