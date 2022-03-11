INDIANAPOLIS – For hundreds of robotics students in Indiana it all comes down to this weekend.

The state championship will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a lot of hard work to get to this point and organizers say it’s all about showing students what they’ve been working on all year has value and is important.

These students are putting in hours of building, practicing and competition time to prepare for the Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship.

Robotics is hands-on, science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM learning. Tech Point Foundation for Youth director Jamie Inskeep says it prepares all students for the future and for potential jobs.

“We host at Lucas Oil because we want to elevate robotics, to the same level if not higher than sports. We want to show students that what they’ve been working on all year has value and is important,” said Inskeep.

Over the years, the group has focused on making robotics programs more diverse which has made more students at Indiana schools inspired to get involved.

“We feel like every single student deserves to have access to a STEM opportunity, but our mission is focused on our priority populations, which is non-white, girls, students from lower income areas. Those are our priority just to ensure those students have access to STEM opportunities that could be the difference for their future,” said Inskeep.

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Photo courtesy of TechPoint Foundation for Youth

These kids learn gear ratio, how to increase speed of a robot and the mechanics of it. It also teaches soft skills that kids can use in and out of the classroom.

“I’d say teamwork because you really have to talk to the other team and really figure out what you’re going to do in that minute. That’s really what I enjoy,” said 8th grade student Hina Moghul.

“These are skills that your average kid is just not going to get exposed to.” Genevieve Mcleish-Petty, her robotics coach at Cold Spring School added, “If you ask them what they’re going to do when they grow up, they’ll tell you they want to be engineers and they understand the different kinds of engineers and what they may want to do. The girl on our team who codes, that’s it – she’s in for life. She loves it.”

There will be close to 300 elementary, middle, and high school students at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for the state championship. It’s the largest in the country.

It’s open to the public and free, however, they are taking donations. All proceeds go back to supporting Indiana schools that want to bring STEM education to their communities.

For more on the Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship and Tech Point Foundation for Youth, click here.