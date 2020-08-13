Free meals to be provided by IPS during remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced a free meals program Thursday for students during remote learning.

According to IPS, students heading back to school with virtual learning, the IPS Food Service Team will provide breakfast and lunch to all IPS students four days a week, beginning Aug. 17.

Individually wrapped, prepackaged meals will be distributed from more than 55 IPS school parking lots from 12 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

IPS said meals are only available to students enrolled in IPS schools.

A Thursday news release provided the following information:

When picking up meals, students or their parents/legal guardians must provide the student’s name and grade, and the school they attend. Student IDs are not required, but will help expedite the student identification process during meal pick-ups.

Meals will be served along the following guidelines:

Prepackaged meals will be served at many locations, including Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington, Manual and Shortridge high schools.

Students/parents/guardians are only allowed to pick up meals two times per week — for a total of five days’ worth of meals.

— for five days’ worth of meals. On Mondays and Tuesdays, two days’ worth of meals will be distributed. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, three days’ worth of meals will be distributed.

Monday and Wednesday Meal Locations (12 to 3 p.m.) – Families choose one day

Arlington Middle School , 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

, 4825 N. Arlington Ave. Arsenal Technical High School , 1500 E. Michigan St.

, 1500 E. Michigan St. Carl Wilde School 79 , 5002 W. 34th St.

, 5002 W. 34th St. Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 , 8620 Montery Road

, 8620 Montery Road Christian Park School 82 , 4700 English Ave.

, 4700 English Ave. Center for Inquiry School 2 , 725 N. New Jersey St.

, 725 N. New Jersey St. Center for Inquiry School 27 , 545 E. 19th St.

, 545 E. 19th St. Center for Inquiry School 70 , 510 46th St.

, 510 46th St. Cold Spring School , 3650 Cold Spring Road.

, 3650 Cold Road. Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School , 1202 E. Troy Ave.

, 1202 E. Troy Ave. Ernie Pyle School 90 , 3351 W. 18th St.

, 3351 W. 18th St. Floro Torrence School 83 , 5050 E. 42nd St.

, 5050 E. 42nd St. George S. Buck School 94 , 2701 Devon Ave.

, 2701 Devon Ave. George W. Julian School 57 , 5435 E. Washington St.

, 5435 E. Washington St. George Washington Carver School 87 , 2411 Indianapolis Ave.

, 2411 Indianapolis Ave. George Washington High School , 2215 W. Washington St.

, 2215 W. Washington St. Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM School 28 , 510 Laurel St.

, 510 Laurel St. IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 55 , 1349 E. 54th St.

, 1349 E. 54th St. James A. Garfield School 31 , 307 Lincoln St.

, 307 Lincoln St. James Russell Lowell School 51 , 3426 Roosevelt Ave.

, 3426 Roosevelt Ave. Meredith Nicholson School 96 , 3651 N. Kiel Ave.

, 3651 N. Kiel Ave. Positive Supports Academy , 3200 E. Raymond St.

, 3200 E. Raymond St. Raymond F. Brandes School 65 , 4065 Asbury St.

, 4065 Asbury St. Shortridge High School , 3401 N. Meridian St.

, 3401 N. Meridian St. Sidener Academy for High Ability Students , 2424 Kessler Blvd., East Drive.

, 2424 Kessler Blvd., East Drive. SUPER School 19 , 2020 Dawson St.

, 2020 Dawson St. Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School , 2302 E. Michigan St.

, 2302 E. Michigan St. URBAN ACT Academy @ Washington Irving 14 , 1250 E. Market St.

, 1250 E. Market St. William Penn School 49, 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Tuesday and Thursday Meal Locations (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ) – Families choose one day

Anna Brochhausen School 88 , 5801 E. 16th St.

, 5801 E. 16th St. Brookside School 54 , 3150 E. 10th St.

, 3150 E. 10th St. Center for Inquiry School 84 , 440 E. 57th St.

, 440 E. 57th St. Clarence Farrington School 61 , 4326 Patricia St.

, 4326 Patricia St. Crispus Attucks High School , 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Daniel Webster School 46 , 1450 S. Reisner St.

, 1450 S. Reisner St. Edison School of the Arts 47 , 777 S. White River Parkway West Drive.

, 777 S. White River Parkway West Drive. Eleanor Skillen School 34 , 1410 Wade St.

, 1410 Wade St. Francis Bellamy School 102 , 9501 E. 36th Place.

, 9501 E. 36th Place. Francis W. Parker School 56 , 2353 N. Columbia Ave.

, 2353 N. Columbia Ave. Global Preparatory Academy @ Riverside 44 , 2033 Sugar Grove Ave.

, 2033 Sugar Grove Ave. Harshman Middle School , 1501 E. 10th St.

, 1501 E. 10th St. Ignite Achievement Academy at Elder Diggs 42 , 1002 W. 25th St.

, 1002 W. 25th St. IPS | Butler University Laboratory School 60 , 3330 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

, 3330 N. Pennsylvania Ave. James Whitcomb Riley School 43 , 150 W. 40th St.

, 150 W. 40th St. Jonathan Jennings School 109 , 6150 Gateway Drive.

, 6150 Gateway Drive. Lew Wallace School 107 , 3307 Ashway Drive.

, 3307 Ashway Drive. Matchbook Learning @ Wendell Phillips School 63 , 1163 Belmont Ave.

, 1163 Belmont Ave. Manual High School , 2405 Madison Ave.

, 2405 Madison Ave. Northwest Middle School , 5525 W. 34th St.

, 5525 W. 34th St. Paul I. Miller School 114 , 2251 Sloan Ave.

, 2251 Sloan Ave. Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 , 321 N. Linwood Ave.

, 321 N. Linwood Ave. Robert Lee Frost School 106 , 5301 Roxbury Road.

, 5301 Roxbury Road. Rousseau McClellan School 91 , 5111 Evanston Ave.

, 5111 Evanston Ave. Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 , 5801 E. 30th St.

, 5801 E. 30th St. Theodore Potter School 74 , 1601 E. 10th St.

, 1601 E. 10th St. William McKinley School 39, 1733 Spann Ave.

Staff will continue to follow rigorous cleaning and sanitizing practices in preparing all individually wrapped/packaged meals.

Learn more at https://myips.org/back-to-school/nutrition/.