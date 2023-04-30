EDINBURGH, Ind. – A teenage boy is dead and a 20-year-old suspect is in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly shooting him Saturday night in Edinburgh, Indiana.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, 20-year-old Pedro Castillo-Salmeron was arrested for reckless homicide Saturday night shortly after the incident occurred.

Police responded to the 600 block of South Pleasant Street Saturday night and found the teen with a gunshot to his chest.

According to police, Castillo-Salmeron fled the scene after the shooting, but was later apprehended without incident.

Police say they have no known motive for the shooting and no other suspects were involved.

If any person has information on this investigation, please contact Chief Doyne Little Jr at the

Edinburgh Police Department (812) 526-3500. E-mail dlittle@edinburgh.in.us