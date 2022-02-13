EDINBURGH, Ind. — Saturday Edinburgh Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a residential fire at the 400 block of East Thompson Street. When they arrived, the multi-tenant home was engulfed in flames in the upstairs apartment.

Franklin Firefighter and Seal Medics give cat oxygen to save its life.

The team was able to put out the fire quickly and rescue a cat that resided inside the home. The cat was carried out of the house and was given oxygen to save its life. The cat was later taken to the vet by the family.

Thank you to all teams for this amazing and quick effort!