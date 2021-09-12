Edinburgh man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-65

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. (Stock image/Getty)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Edinburgh man has died as a result of an accident on Interstate 65.

Richard Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near mile marker 69 on I-65.

Police say the crash only involved Campbell’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but police stated it is believed that reckless driving played a factor in the crash.

“We have seen an increase in serious traffic accidents this summer,” said Major Chris Lane of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. “We again ask the community to please follow all traffic laws which are designed to prevent these types of accidents.”

