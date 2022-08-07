EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off.

Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses said, was last seen right next to the water near his mother.

The child walked away from the water soon after, police said, and began walking home after he wasn’t able to find his mom.

Because the original report was that a child was missing near the dam, police said, surrounding agencies dispatched boats and water rescue teams.

However, the child was found by a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy after a concerned citizen reported a child walking alone on US-31.

“Thanks for the quick response by all the neighboring agencies to search for the child and prepare for a water rescue if needed,” Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little Jr. said in a statement. “Edinburgh Police, Fire, Johnson County Sheriff, Shelbyville Sheriff and Fire, Franklin Fire and Medica, Indiana DNR and many others.”