Edinburgh High School student tests positive for COVID-19

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Indiana schools started opening last week, and we’ve already received numerous reports of students and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest incident where this took place is in Edinburgh. Superintendent Dr. Doug Arnold announced Tuesday evening that a student at the high school tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said the principal and nurse investigated the matter and spoke with the Johnson County Health Department. He said all recommendations are being followed and there is no reason for concern.

“The Edinburgh Community Schools will continue following our COVID-19 Re-entry Plan that directs us to handle COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis.,” Arnold said in the statement.

You can read the re-entry plan here.

Edinburgh started school on July 30.