Eaton babysitters face child molestation, abuse charges dating back decades

EATON, Ind. — A couple in Eaton is facing dozens of charges for child molestation, abuse, and neglect. We’ve learned at least one of the cases, dates back decades.

The couple has been identified as 59-year-old Todd Reed and 63-year-old Tanya Reed.

Todd is behind bars facing 22 counts of child molestation, 21 of them are Level 1 Felonies with 40-year prison terms for each. He also faces charges of sexual battery and vicarious sexual gratification. He’s being held at the Delaware County Jail on a $520,000 bond.

Tanya was arrested and released on charges on neglect of a dependent and failure to report child abuse.

They were unlicensed baby-sitters according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera but they tell me they always saw children but never knew any of these alleged crimes were happening behind closed doors.

“Anytime you see anything like that it’s a horrible thing to investigate and to see. Nobody wins there’s no winners in this,” said Eaton Police Chief, Jay Turner.

On July 2nd, police were called to investigate a possible case of child molestation. Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner became the lead investigator with the assistance of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

“The first victim was a seven-year-old little girl. Her mother brought her forward and her non-paternal grandmother who is very concerned about what was taking place different things that had happened in their home,” said Turner.

Court documents reveal the 7-year-old said Todd molested her. The same day he was arrested by the Eaton Police Department which is directly around the corner from his home. Court documents claim, he told investigators the little girl was the aggressor and he molested her 5 times.

“I think the main thing that I saw during interviews was the innocence that was gone and hopefully in hopes she’ll be able to gain that back,” said Turner.

On July 9th two more accusers came forward.

“Some of the cases state back into the ‘80s,” said Turner.

One accuser says Todd molested with her when Tanya would leave. Reed admitted to molesting her 11 times. The other accuser says he’d reach up her nightgown and also stare at her while she was in the shower. Investigators say after more victims came forward, Reed confessed, and his charged we’re upped.

“Needless to say, they are things that will make you cringe. As a father and grandfather it was sickening to hear some of the things and just to watch,” said Turner.

One of the girls alleges she told Tanya, but documents claim she did nothing.

So far, a total of nine girls have told their story and investigators believe there may be more.

“What I’ve seen with this and throughout my career is child predators this is what they pray on the innocence and the guilt I would guess you would say of people being able to come forward and saying anything,” said Turner.

The chief tells us Reed showed no remorse during the interviews even during his confession. Meanwhile, Eaton Police are asking for more victims to come forward.